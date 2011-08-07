Captured: Suspects in carjacking caught following chase, wreck

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

The couple wanted in connection with a Nov. 13 carjacking in Middletown was captured after a police chase that ended in a wreck in Swatara Twp., police said.







Lisa Dawn Smith, 45, of Hummelstown, has been charged with conspiracy - robbery of motor vehicle, and both felony and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy - theft by unlawful taking.





Alfred Charles Carerra II, 44, of Hummelstown, has similar charges pending from Middletown Police, according to Sgt. Richard Hiester of the Middletown Police Dept. Additional charges for retail theft in Middletown and other jurisdictions are also pending. Carerra was also previously wanted in connection with driving a stolen Nissan truck prior to the theft of the Durango.





Carerra and Smith are accused of approaching a woman at Hardees on Main Street in Middletown at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Carerra reportedly threatened to shoot her and stole her wallet, keys and gray 2006 Dodge Durango.





Carerra eluded police during a high-speed chase that began in Mt. Joy, Lancaster County, Tuesday, Nov. 15. Carerra is alleged to have pushed a shopping cart of unpaid items from a Giant store in Mt. Joy prior to the chase, much as he is accused to have done in Middletown.





A Pennbrook police officer noticed the Durango during a patrol Wednesday evening in the borough. This officer and others from nearby jurisdictions pursued Carerra.





“His efforts to escape were dangerous to anyone nearby,” said Chief David Hiester of Pennbrook Police. Swatara Twp. Police had joined the pursuit, but broke off because of the dangerous conditions, according to Lt. Darrell Reider of Swatara Twp. Police.





The pursuit ended when the Carerra crashed the Durango at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of Paxton Street and City Park Drive in Swatara Twp.





David Hiester said charges for the crimes committed during the pursuit Nov. 16 are pending. He did not know whether Carerra and Smith were armed when they were captured.



